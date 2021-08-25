Transcript for ‘Harlem Hellfighters’ honored as 1st Black WWI regiment

Finally tonight here, honoring the Harlem hell fighters of World War I. Tonight, an honor long overdue. The World War I Harlem hell fighters. The black soldiers of the 369th infantry regimen. Their unit serving 191 days on the front lines. More than any other American unit. Their courage and heroism for American on full display, even amid discrimination back home. Celebrated for helping to change the culture and perception of black soldiers in the military. Tonight, 103 years after their service, now receiving the congressional gold medal. The house and senate voting unanimously to honor them and this evening, president Biden signing the bill into law. Their families grateful. Lynn Willett, a granddaughter, saying, we are so proud today.

