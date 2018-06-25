Transcript for Harley-Davidson planning to move some manufacturing overseas

Are they one the first sualties as trade tensions N escalate? Harley-didson tonig moving some production overseas, and ident trump just responding late this afternoon, saying he's surprised hey're theirst ones to wave the white flag, in his words.the Dow plunging 328 points today, a all of this. Here's ABC's chief economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, you could see it on theirfaces. Nerves rng high on Wall Street with trade war threa runng hot.the Dow plting nearly 500 at its lowest point of the harley-dson announcingt will move some manufring overseas, just four dayser Europe began slapping a 31% tariff on its motorcycles. Retaliatiofor the trump administrati tariffs on an aluminum and steel. Harlavidson, made in America. Eporter: After the inauguration, prentrump praised the American institute and hinted more jobs were on way. So thank you, -Davidson, folding things in America. And I think Y're going to expand. Reporter: The president responding in a tweet, urprised that harley-davidson of all companies would be first to wave the white." And Rebecca withs tonight. Already this headline. Reporter: It shows how quickly the retaliation can take effect. These tariffs drive the price of a singleike by roughly $2,000, which is why the moviome of that production so that they don'tass the C to cuts. Now, those cycles built overseas will be sold ovas, and according to the many, if you buy aarleye, it is made in americdavid. All right, Rebecca, thank you.

