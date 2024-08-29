Harris and Walz appeal to rural voters on Georgia bus tour

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a high-spirited Savannah rally after sitting down for her first major interview since entering the race, saying her “values have not changed.”

August 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live