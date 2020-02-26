Harvey Weinstein accuser 'so happy' after guilty verdict

More
Ambra Gutierrez wore a wire for the NYPD capturing Weinstein's alleged threats; the disgraced mogul remains hospitalized for heart palpitations.
1:56 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harvey Weinstein accuser 'so happy' after guilty verdict

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"Ambra Gutierrez wore a wire for the NYPD capturing Weinstein's alleged threats; the disgraced mogul remains hospitalized for heart palpitations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69212972","title":"Harvey Weinstein accuser 'so happy' after guilty verdict","url":"/WNT/video/harvey-weinstein-accuser-happy-guilty-verdict-69212972"}