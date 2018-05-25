Transcript for Harvey Weinstein charged with 2 counts of rape and a criminal sex act

The stunning fall of one of the most powerful men in hollood. Harvey Weinstein charged with raping two women in New York. The disgraced movie mogul smiling as police led him from the precinct in handcuffs. Over the last seven months, nearly a hdred women coming forward with allegations of his harassment and his abuse. Tonight, what his lawyer said ouide of court, adding to the anger of his accusers. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: A sight dozens of his accusers had hoped for, but thought may never come, Harvey Weinstein, turned himself in T New York City police. Harvey! What tk you so long? Reporter: The once booming presence on the red carpet. Today faced a gauntlet of cameras and jeers. Inside he was booked and fingerprinted but ever T Hollywood producer, Weinstein emerged smiling for the cameras cuffed and bound for court, where he was charged with two counts of and a criminal sex act. A comment, Harvey? Reporter: Cameras rolling as the 66-year-old faced a judge. The defendant used his position, money to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them sexually. Reporter: The judge warning him to stay away from his accusers. Do you understand that? Yes. Reporter: Weinstein then turned over his passport, was fitted with a gps monitoring device and released after posting $1 million bail. The embattd movie mogul has long denied annonconsensual behavior and plans to plead not guil. Outside the courthouse Weinstein's attorney was defiant. Mr. Weinsin did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood. To the extent that there's bad behavior in that industry, that is not what this is about. Bad behavior is not on trial in this case. Reporter: Activist rose mcgowanho has been one of Weinstein's most vocal accusers tonit blasting that dense. I mean, it's absurd. Casting couch. That's aice little euphemism for the boss is going to re you. That's a nice use euphemism fo it but it's not true. It was never a casting couch. Reporter: The charges today stem from allegations made by two women, actress Lucia Evans and an unnamed wom who says she was raped at a hotel in 2013. Evans told "The new Yorker" that Weinstein overpowered her and forced her to perform a sexual act during a meeting inside his office in 2004. She says of her decision to press charges,at a certain point you have to think about the greater od of humanity of womankind." Mcgowan described today as the super bowl for Weinstein accusers And if they ask you to testify, would you? I would absolutely testify. Over and over will sing it to the heavens. And lipsy joins us now. On that point, the investigation is not over. The district attorney just today was asking for more survivors to come forward. Reporter: He sure was, Tom, and let's keep in mind that a grand jury is still convened here. So additional charges are still verypossible. Weinstein is due back in court July 30th, Tom. Linsey Davis who has been on this case from the start. Linsey, thank you.

