Harvey Weinstein fights back

Weinstein's attorneys plan to ask a Manhattan judge this week to dismiss the most serious sex-assault charge filed against him, according to a new court filing.
0:20 | 08/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Harvey Weinstein fights back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

