Transcript for Harvey Weinstein settles sexual-misconduct lawsuits for $44 million

Back now with her index and we start with disgrace movie mogul Harvey Weinsteins 44 million dollar settlement. Once in settling lawsuits from dozens of women accusing him of sexual misconduct. At least one alleged victim rejecting the offer. The money would come from is forced to use insurance company not from Weinstein. The deal still needs to be finalized points and still faces sex assault charges here in New York he has pleaded not guilt.

