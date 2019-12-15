Transcript for Harvey Weinstein speaks out in new interview

Now to our other breaking headline tonight, producer Harvey Weinstein speaking out about the allegations against him brought by dozens of accusers. Unloading to the New York post about all he's done to help women professionally. Calling himself the forgotten man. The comments coming days after he reached a $47 million settlement with many of his accusers. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: More than 30 women have accused him of sexual misconduct. The allegations against him range from harassment to rape. And tonight, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein saying the notoriety brought by his supposed crimes shouldn't overshadow the work he's done for women. In a new interview, telling the "New York post," quote, "I feel like the forgotten man." Saying he made "More movies directed by women and about women" than other filmmakers, and, quote, "It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten." Weinstein, seen hobbling into a Manhattan court Wednesday, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual contact. He spoke to the "Post" from his hospital room in New York, where he was recovering from spinal surgery. Weinstein is now preparing for his criminal trial in January on charges of rape and sexual assault of two women. One of his accusers, Mimi haleyi, says Weinstein forced himself on her in 2006 when she was working as a production assistant. Women have the right to say no. A no is a no, regardless of circumstances. And I told Harvey no. Reporter: And this week, word of a $47 million settlement in the civil cases brought by dozens of accusers. Weinstein is not required to admit to wrongdoing. And the money would reportedly be paid by his studio's insurance company, not out of Weinstein's own pocket. Stephanie, we're hearing from some of the accusers tonight? Yes, one says it sickens her to hear Harvey talk about his support of women and their careers. She calls it self-promotion gone terribly bad. Saying Harvey abused his power to assault women and destroy their careers, including hers. Stephanie, thank you. Now with the historic impeach vote coming, battle lines being drown drawn.

