Hawaii is in a state of emergency

More
The erupting Kilauea volcano is destroying more homes and has forced at least 1,800 people to evacuate as the hot lava forms new cracks in the ground.
2:27 | 05/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaii is in a state of emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54976875,"title":"Hawaii is in a state of emergency","duration":"2:27","description":"The erupting Kilauea volcano is destroying more homes and has forced at least 1,800 people to evacuate as the hot lava forms new cracks in the ground.","url":"/WNT/video/hawaii-state-emergency-54976875","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.