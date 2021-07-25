Transcript for Health officials sound alarm on surging COVID-19 cases

We begin tonight with health officials once again sounding the alarm. A few weeks ago, the pandemic seemed to be waning. But now cases are once again surging across the country. Three states, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida, which have the country's highest rates of cases are also seeing an increase of vaccinations. In Miami, five new testing and vaccination sites opening up. Every region across the country is seeing an increase in hospitalizations. And today, Dr. Fauci made it clear, saying we're going in the wrong direction. The daily case numbers are up more than 54% from last week, skyrocketing 314% since mid-june. And Dr. Fauci also weighing in on masks for the vaccinated as well as booster shots. Here's elwyn Lopez from the CDC tonight. Reporter: Tonight, health officials are sounding the alarm over surging covid cases. And that light at the end of the tunnel is getting dimmer. It's not going to be good. We're going in the wrong direction. Reporter: Since mid-june, daily cases are skyrocketing 314%. Hospitalizations in the last week are up by nearly 40%. We are so frustrated. We are so upset. Reporter: At Cedars sinai in Los Angeles, nearly all the covid patients are unvaccinated. Many of them telling doctors they wish they had gotten the shot. Dr. Oren Friedman sharing what he saw firsthand with one patient. I could see, you know, unbelievable regret. He was nervous, he's anxious. I can tell you he's not expected to survive, and I think -- all I can say to the public is you don't want to be in this situation. Trust us, trust us, you don't want to be in the hospital saying, "I regret not getting a vaccine." Just do it. Reporter: The highest case rates are in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida. Tonight, officials in Miami are opening five new mobile vaccination and testing sites. As the virus roars back, fueled by the delta variant, the administration is weighing a change in CDC mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, and signaling a booster may be needed for the immunocompromised, after early data suggests protection from the pfizer vaccine may wane over time. Those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first, the vulnerable. Reporter: With cases soaring, health experts still scrambling to get those vaccine holdouts that first shot. One Missouri hospital coming up with new ways to reach the unvaccinated. Offering a private setting for people who are afraid of being seen getting the vaccine. They've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine. I don't want my friends to know. Reporter: In Arkansas, Christine and Tate ezzi were unvaccinated when covid landed them both in the icu. We just thought we were young and pretty healthy and if we did get it, it wouldn't be too bad. So, it was. Reporter: Weeks later, Christine lost their unborn child while struggling to survive herself. I'll tell you what, I've never been through anything like that where somebody that you care about that much is going through such a tough time, that they may not make it. That's pretty rough. So many feeling the weight of that regret. Elwyn, the father says he's sharing the story so more people get vaccinated. It sounds like the pace of Americans getting vaccinated is picking up, based on the new numbers. Reporter: Rates are going up. According to the CDC, about 790,000 within the last 24 hours. The administration is saying it might be the biggest day since

