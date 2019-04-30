Health warnings against vampire facial

The New Mexico Department of Health is urging people who visited an Albuquerque spa to get themselves tested for HIV after two people contracted the virus following a so-called "vampire facial."
0:17 | 04/30/19

Health warning tonight more than a 130 customers now of the VIP spot have undergone testing for. HIV in Albuquerque. After two clients tested positive. After receiving treatments of what some called vampire facials that's where they draw blood from a client and then injected back into the face.

