Transcript for Heart transplant recipient meets donor's family at ball game

Finally tonight here, America strong. Two families, one gift and their chance encounter. This was the incredible moment. Two families at the same event, they had no idea they were both there. This man, John, hugging Savannah, wiping the tears away. And you'll soon understand why. This is Savannah's brother, Donovan. He died at 21, the family donated his organs. His heart was given to a man who they never met in person. They had only exchanged letters. This weekend, there was an event for donor families and the man who received the heart and his family noticed the photos of Donovan on the t-shirts worn by Donovan's family. And they thought this was the boy, the young man who gave our father another chance. They walked up to each other and met in person. Savannah listening to her brother's heart -- the grateful family asking, can you hear your brother's heartbeat? Can you hear it? Reporter: She nods yes, and then Donovan's other siblings listen, too. Let the other sister hear it and their brother. Reporter: All of this unexpected. Embracing each other and that highest gift. Look at this guy. We can't forget him. Reporter: Then Donovan's older brother, too. They were at a St. Louis cardinals baseball game for transplant awareness day. The heart recipient, John, sending us this message tonight. Hi, David. I was able to, you know, hold their head to my chest and they were about half an inch from their brother's heart. It was a remarkable experience for me because of their gift, the tremendous gift. I was given a second chance at life. Reporter: Savannah tonight saying she doesn't even like baseball, but what a gift to show up and then hear her brother's heart. Hi, David. I can't even explain how it makes us feel, it almost gives us a sense of peace, knowing that we finally found, you know, my brother's heart. Reporter: Two families, their hugs and that common bond -- their brother's heart. Wow. Two remarkable families and that young man and his gift. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.