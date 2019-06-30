-
Now Playing: Severe weather slams the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Video shows a driver dragging an officer with his car in Florida
-
Now Playing: New heat wave is expected on the East Coast
-
Now Playing: U.S. Marshals intensify their search for a convicted murderer in Texas
-
Now Playing: 3 injured after dock collapses during party
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for missing 2-year-old boy in Virginia
-
Now Playing: World's largest Pride celebration in New York City
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ creators push for representation in television
-
Now Playing: A day in the life living with HIV
-
Now Playing: Dramatic body camera video shows Florida cop being dragged by suspect's car
-
Now Playing: HIV+ patients share their stories and struggles
-
Now Playing: Drag performer Shequida celebrates WorldPride
-
Now Playing: BYU valedictorian on coming out at graduation
-
Now Playing: Performers on what Broadway means to LGBTQ community
-
Now Playing: Stonewall uprisings participants talk 50th anniversary
-
Now Playing: Missing hiker, 73, alive after a week in forest
-
Now Playing: Man hooked up to an IV confronted by hospital security, later arrested
-
Now Playing: Search for convicted murderer who skipped out on his own trial
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old killed, others sickened by E. coli from petting zoo