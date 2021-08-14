Heat wave threatening 18 states

More
Severe thunderstorms are being tracked from Kentucky to Pennsylvania, and a tropical storm threat may be headed toward Florida this weekend after data showed July was the hottest month ever recorded.
1:09 | 08/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heat wave threatening 18 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Severe thunderstorms are being tracked from Kentucky to Pennsylvania, and a tropical storm threat may be headed toward Florida this weekend after data showed July was the hottest month ever recorded.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79448698","title":"Heat wave threatening 18 states","url":"/WNT/video/heat-wave-threatening-18-states-79448698"}