Transcript for Heavy rain creating slippery commute for millions

We begin with a tornado watch at this hour as dangerous storms barrel up the east coast. D.C., New York, Philadelphia and Boston in the threat tonight. 12 tornadoes in five states, and the land spout in Mississippi. Heavy rain on the road there in Maryland and trees crashing down in Virginia. Storm wreak havoc for travelers, 4500 flights canceled or delayed. Rob Marciano starting us off here in New York. Reporter: Tonight, powerful fortunates in the northeast creates a rough commute for mills. Now marching up the I-95 corridoor. We have a strong cold front that's moving in from the west. Reporter: This time lapse showing the front move through the Washington, D.C., area. Air force one forced to circle joint base Andrews before splashing down on the runway. East of charlottesville, Virginia, high winds knocking down trees and utility lines, blocking roads. A music festival in Virginia Beach evacuated. Officials are now clearing people off the beach as this weather moves through. Reporter: The same system hitting the northeast now, spawning at least 12 tornadoes across five states, including that ef-3 twister with 145 mile-per-hour winds east of Shreveport, Louisiana, claiming the lives of a mother and her son. They did what they were supposed to do. They were in the middle of the home, they got away from all windows. Reporter: Kendra and Remington butler killed by a tree falling on their home. Rob Marciano joining us now. You and you yosh team are watching a system with snow? A large part of it is about to hit Manhattan. A rough day, no doubt about it. Here it is on the radar scope. New Jersey had it, Philadelphia as well and a tornado watch in effect until 9:00. And heavy rain and wind tonight and should clear out by tomorrow morning and cool and blustery air behind it and the next system, and storm warnings in Minnesota, mason city, Milwaukee, 4 to 8 inches possible nus V just north of Chicago. We're not done with winter yet. Tom? We will track it through the weekend. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.