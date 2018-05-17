Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to drench the East

A state of emergency was declared in Frederick County, Maryland, after 10 inches of rain fell in 48 hours.
05/17/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to drench the East

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

