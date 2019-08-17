Transcript for Hectic weather and severe storm threat across the US

We begin tonight with the severe storm threat. That hail coming down hard in western Indiana. 19 million in the storm path across the plains and midwest. The apparent lightning strike in South Carolina. A school counselor posting this frightening moment. Caught in a rainstorm. And fire is the fear in parts of the tinder dry west. The red-flag warnings in five state scorching temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds. These images from Colorado. Witnesses say fireworks may have touched off that blaze. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano starting us off tonight. Reporter: Severe summer storms hitting the heartland again with damaging winds gusting over 60 miles per hour. Nearly 19 million Americans in the storm zone tonight. From the plains to the midwest, fierce winds, torrential rains, and large hail. Just outside the Kansas City metro area, punishing thunderstorms tearing rooftops off buildings. Watch this surveillance video of lightning nearly striking this South Carolina man. The bolt missing him by inches, seemingly diverted by his umbrella. Jolted, but luckily no major injuries reported. In the west near grand junction, Colorado, this fire erupting overnight during a fireworks show at a local festival. We could see some of it come down, and next thing we knew a tree was up and just went. Reporter: The festival was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Rob Marciano joining us now. Rob, there's dangerous weather you're tracking now. A couple of clusters of severe storms. Western New York, central new York, ithaca towards the capital region and across central Pennsylvania as well. That watch up for another couple of hours. In Kansas it can high plains there, South Dakota, a couple of thunderstorms that can be severe. North of the Kansas City, which got hammered last night, getting closer to Chicago in the morning. Reinvigorated in the afternoon. By 7:00 P.M. Cleveland will be in this. Red-flag warnings posted. We mentioned the fires in the west. Very low levels of humidity, gusting winds there. Florida hit hard the last two days. That will continue through the Carolinas tomorrow. Those summer storms you'll be tracking it. Thank you. Appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.