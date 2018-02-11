Heidi Heitkamp says she has 'no regrets' voting against Kavanaugh

More
Meanwhile, in states won by President Trump, other Senate Democrats walk a fine line to hold onto their jobs.
2:59 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heidi Heitkamp says she has 'no regrets' voting against Kavanaugh

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58934718,"title":"Heidi Heitkamp says she has 'no regrets' voting against Kavanaugh","duration":"2:59","description":"Meanwhile, in states won by President Trump, other Senate Democrats walk a fine line to hold onto their jobs.","url":"/WNT/video/heidi-heitkamp-regrets-voting-kavanaugh-58934718","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.