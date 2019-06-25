Transcript for Helicopter pilot killed in crash atop skyscraper was lost: NTSB

There is new reporting tonight after that deadly helicopter crash landing in new York City. Of course, you'll remember the chopper seen flying erratically in bad weather that night before slamming onto the top of a high rise in midtown Manhattan, not far from times square or trump tower. Tonight, the new report on the calls the pilot made in those final moments. We now know what happened. And here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, preliminary findings from the NTSB indicating the pilot was lost before that fatal helicopter crash atop a Manhattan skyscraper earlier this month. The final minutes of the doomed flight captured by witnesses on the ground. 58-year-old pilot Tim Mccormack, seen here dipping erratically in and out of the clouds. Before taking off, Mccormack mentioning to helipor staff he saw a 20-minute window to make it out due to bad weather. About five to seven minutes after departure, officials say Mccormack made a request to return to the heliport and then radioed that he didn't know where he was. Authorities say he did not report any mechanical issues. This pilot was not certified to fly in instrument conditions, was not certified to fly in clouds, nor had he filed the appropriate flight plan. Reporter: The helicopter ultimately slamming into the roof of a 54-story midtown building, killing Mccormack and forcing a mass evacuation. No one else was hurt. David, the aircraft was significantly damaged in that crash. But the NTSB does not report any mechanical issues in their investigation so far. David? Erielle reshef with us tonight, as well. Thank you, erielle.

