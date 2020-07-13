-
Now Playing: Investigation underway into explosion on a Navy ship in San Diego
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Waterspout appears in New South Wales
-
Now Playing: Supercell looms over water tower
-
Now Playing: Comet, baby panda, Black Lives Matter: World in Photos, July 13
-
Now Playing: Wombat joins Australian police station
-
Now Playing: Deadly shark attack off the coast of southeastern Australia
-
Now Playing: Kangaroos brawl in farmer’s backyard
-
Now Playing: 5 killed in attack on South African church
-
Now Playing: Ireland’s pubs begin reopening
-
Now Playing: Flowers bloom, Floods in Japan, Fourth of July: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Swiss zoo welcomes baby white rhino
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump statue removed from her hometown in Slovenia
-
Now Playing: Customs and Border Protection detains 13 tons of hair products from China
-
Now Playing: Seoul mayor found dead after being reported missing
-
Now Playing: Torrential rain devastates Japan, sports without fans: World in Photos, July 9
-
Now Playing: Crackdown on legal immigration
-
Now Playing: Dealing with a dual existence
-
Now Playing: Chinese rescue teams perform disaster relief operation