Transcript for Helicopters, boats, sailors battle raging Navy ship inferno

Reporter: The heat so intense, reaching 1,000 degrees. The smoke so dangerous, 400 sailors and firefighters forced to rotate on and off the ship every 15 minutes. Navy helicopters dropping hundreds of buckets of water on the burning ship and powerful jets of water pumped from boats and from shore. The superstructure damage you can see visibly. There's obviously burn damage all the way through the skin of the ship. Reporter: Nearly 60 sailors and civilians were injured, from smoke inhalation and exhaustion. An explosion in the cargo area of the ship quickly spread. The Navy is determined to see her get under way again but the fire is not yet under control. Even if it survives, it will likely be years before it is back in service. The fire suppression service was off.

