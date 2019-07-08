Transcript for Hero Dayton bouncer: 'I would've died before that guy came in' to the bar

Now to an ABC news exclusive we are hearing from the hero bouncer G the mass shooting in Dayton. Surveillance showing him rushing people into the bar and coming face-to-face with the gunman, telling us there was no way he was getting through that door. There's also new reporting on the shooter's final moments. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Dayton. Reporter: Tonight, police searching for a motive in the Dayton mass shooting. Investigating this video, obtained exclusively by CNN, it appears to show alleged shooter Connor BETTs entering a bar with his sister and a friend in shorts and a t-shirt before the massacre. Moments later, he was in tactical gear and opening fire. In this surveillance video, he's chasing people towards another bar. Watch as the gunman gets to the entrance, and that's when he came face-to-face with the bouncer, Jeremy ganger. Did you look at him? Yeah, looked at him right in the face. He had a dead stare. Reporter: Ganger had pushed as many people as he could grab into the bar. About 200 people were inside. So he stood in the door, ready. I would've died before that guy came in. There's no way I was going to let anyone get hurt. I was going to try to stand my ground the best I could. The next thing I know, he's being shot by the officer. Reporter: In less than 30 seconds, dozens of people were hurt. Nine people were killed, including the gunman's own sister. Ganger, hit by shrapnel, was taken to the hospital, where he stayed for three days. The metal still in his leg tonight. I am lucky. I'd do it again, though. Reporter: You would do it again? Yeah. Reporter: And Jeremy tells me he is planning to go back to work. He says if he doesn't go back, then the shooter wins. And he doesn't want that gunman to beat him. Tom? Eva pilgrim with that exclusive interview tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.