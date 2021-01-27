Hero 6-year-old boy bitten by dog shares update

More
Bridger Walker underwent a two-hour surgery that required 90 stitches after he saved his little sister from a dog attack. Tonight, he shares an update on his recovery.
1:33 | 01/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hero 6-year-old boy bitten by dog shares update

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"Bridger Walker underwent a two-hour surgery that required 90 stitches after he saved his little sister from a dog attack. Tonight, he shares an update on his recovery. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75501267","title":"Hero 6-year-old boy bitten by dog shares update","url":"/WNT/video/hero-year-boy-bitten-dog-shares-update-75501267"}