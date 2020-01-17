-
Now Playing: The young fighter getting the hero’s welcome he deserves
-
Now Playing: New study shows Sepsis kills million more than estimated
-
Now Playing: Baseball sign-stealing scandal claims 3rd manager
-
Now Playing: ROTC shooting in Texas
-
Now Playing: High school football player honors grandmother
-
Now Playing: Midair engine emergency after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Growing tensions between Warren and Sanders
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm barreling across US
-
Now Playing: Dramatic rescue of 11-year-old-girl in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Utah neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Trump on impeachment trial: ‘Complete hoax’
-
Now Playing: Whitney Houston among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
-
Now Playing: Red Sox manager is fired for allegedly stealing pitching signs
-
Now Playing: Close call for 2 pedestrians as building collapses
-
Now Playing: Ken Jennings kept 'Jeopardy' win a secret from children
-
Now Playing: Millions brace for snow, ice and rain as storm heads east
-
Now Playing: Empty villages covered in ash as volcanic eruption looms
-
Now Playing: Last decade was warmest on record: Report
-
Now Playing: Van carrying college rowing team crashes, killing 1
-
Now Playing: Tense words between Sanders, Warren during debate