High school football team gets championship rings 50 years later

More
Marilyn Velde was watching “World News Tonight” when she learned of the 1969 Houston High School football team and was determined to help honor them.
2:59 | 02/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school football team gets championship rings 50 years later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:59","description":"Marilyn Velde was watching “World News Tonight” when she learned of the 1969 Houston High School football team and was determined to help honor them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75619763","title":"High school football team gets championship rings 50 years later","url":"/WNT/video/high-school-football-team-championship-rings-50-years-75619763"}