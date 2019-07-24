Transcript for High school football team surprises child with 'best birthday ever'

And finally tonight here, America strong. The mother, her little boy and the birthday party no one was coming to, until this. Christian Larsen is from meridian, Idaho. And he's turning 9. Today's my birthday. Is it your birthday? Yes, it's my birthday. Reporter: His mom, Lindsay, planning the birthday party for her son, who is autistic. Christian wanted to have a science-themed birthday. Complete with "Microchips," they're potato chips. And a beaker birthday cake. Christian handed out invitations to his entire class, 25 kids. But only one little girl said yes. His mom, brokenhearted, posted about it online, and a friend had an idea. And with mom recording it all, you could hear them coming. The nampa high school football team, all teenagers, chanting Christian's name. Christian, Christian, Christian! Reporter: It turns out their coach organizing the whole thing, surprising Christian, who couldn't believe it, falling right into the grass. And then this moment, going down the line. One by one, getting high fives from the team determined to make sure someone showed up for Christian's birthday. And one more surprise -- a gift bag from the team. Inside, a team shirt and a football. What is that? Whoa! Now we can play a real game with a real ball. Yeah. Reporter: Tonight, Christian's family is grateful. And little Christian saying this was the best birthday ever. Happy birthday, Christian. We celebrate you and your mom tonight and, of course, that football team for doing the right thing. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you back from new York tomorrow night. Until then, have a good evening.

