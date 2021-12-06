Transcript for High School pole vaulter clears major hurdles

Okay, let's go. Reporter: Meet 18-year-old Bradly rainwater, a high school pole vaulter outside Flint, Michigan. Yeah! Good job. Reporter: Totally blind since birth, but determined. Bradly comes from a family of vaulters, including his father, Nick. I know what it should be like and feels like, but I don't know what it looks like. Most kids would not even attempt this being blind. Reporter: Bradly's grandfather -- How many jumps you got in there? Reporter: Is also his track coach. You got to be fearless. Reporter: Using simple supplies from the hardware store he devised a guided track for Bradly's pole. Garden trim for edging. Bradly uses a cane every day. We had to think about, how we could guide him. Reporter: Helping keep him straight as he sprints. Four lefts I go one, two, three, and on the fourth left I'm going jump in the air, go over, memorize theeeling of this and do it again. We keep the pole on the track and run it down until we get to the box, so I know where straight is. Reporter: He practices vaulting up to three times per day. A couple times it was getting dark. I said, Brad, it's getting dark. He said, Bob, it doesn't matter to me. I can't see anyway. Reporter: He also loves music, plays the piano, the saxophone, and is in the marching band. A lot of my life is based on faith. Reporter: That faith and focus driving him to new heights. Amazing. By the way, Bradly graduated with honors last week.

