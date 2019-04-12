High school student shot after stabbing school officer

More
A 16-year-old student allegedly stabbed a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school Tuesday morning and the officer shot the student in response, according to local police.
1:40 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school student shot after stabbing school officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"A 16-year-old student allegedly stabbed a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school Tuesday morning and the officer shot the student in response, according to local police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67475593","title":"High school student shot after stabbing school officer","url":"/WNT/video/high-school-student-shot-stabbing-school-officer-67475593"}