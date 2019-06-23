Transcript for High school students in New York change senior dance venue for cancer patient

Finally tonight, a high school dance like you've never seen before. Seniors coming together to help out a friend in need. What they didn't know, he had a surprise for them. The tears started even before the big reveal. 19-year-old ilijah Barron in a tuxedo and a wheelchair, spending his senior year battling bone cancer. Say hi to his nurses. Reporter: The tears, ilijah says, are because he knows what's about to happen. I was, like, crying before I even left the room. I felt good that they would do that just for me. They would take time out of their day and come to my ball. Reporter: Too weak to attend his senior ball, doctor's orders. Look at this. Senior ball for ilijah. Reporter: His classmates brought the ball to him inside of his hospital. Everyone in formal attire. Everything from a selfie booth, to photo props, even a sitdown dinner. A rite of passage for every graduate of Liverpool high school in upstate New York. The special ceremony, his mom's idea. Golisano children's hospital said go for it, even buying supplies. Mom, she does it all. She's my superhero. Reporter: And ilijah, returning the favor. Putting on his own show at graduation. That is ilijah. Yeah, llij! Reporter: One more surprise. Ilijah walking across the stage to get his diploma. I have one of the greatest warriors ever. He's a very strong individual. And I love him. Thank you. Thank you. And tonight we salute ilijah and his classmates. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the

