High School valedictorian gives emotional speech in midst of tragedy

Alem Hadzic stood before his peers and honored his father who lost his battle with cancer the day before and was buried the morning of graduation ceremony.

May 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live