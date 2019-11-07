Now Playing: U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro interdicts suspected drug vessel

Now Playing: New details on the murder of American scientist

Now Playing: ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin

Now Playing: Trump backs down on adding citizenship question to census

Now Playing: Deadly virus outbreak at Virginia retirement home

Now Playing: High seas takedown of suspected drug smugglers

Now Playing: Louisiana braces for impact as Tropical Storm Barry draws near

Now Playing: Severe injuries caused by turbulence on Air Canada flight

Now Playing: State of emergency for New Orleans as flash floods strike city

Now Playing: Thousands turn out in New York to celebrate US women's soccer team

Now Playing: Duchess Meghan and baby Archie make surprise appearance at polo match

Now Playing: Alligator nearly 5 feet long spotted in lagoon in popular Chicago park

Now Playing: Utah college student died from blunt force trauma to the head: Authorities

Now Playing: Family reveals actor Cameron Boyce suffered from epilepsy

Now Playing: Airline plans to hire diversity officer after passenger clothing flap

Now Playing: US releases images of migrant children inside Texas holding facility

Now Playing: Fertility clinic error led to baby being born in wrong family: Couple

Now Playing: US labor secretary defends handling of Jeffrey Epstein case

Now Playing: US scientist died in 'criminal act' on Greek island: Authorities