High seas takedown of suspected drug smugglers

More
A U.S. Coast Guard crew turned over 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana in San Diego on Thursday.
1:39 | 07/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High seas takedown of suspected drug smugglers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"A U.S. Coast Guard crew turned over 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana in San Diego on Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64280536","title":"High seas takedown of suspected drug smugglers","url":"/WNT/video/high-seas-takedown-suspected-drug-smugglers-64280536"}