Can't stop thinking about this one. The mega millions now at an all-time record high. $1.6 billion. Your chances, about 1 in 302 million, which is almost the entire population of the U.S. Here's ABC's gio Benitez tonight. Reporter: The high takes mega millions game, worth $1.6 billion, is under way right now from coast to coast. Even if I just get five, right, a million's pretty good for me. I'm going toe make more than what I spend. Reporter: 1 in 302 million have a chance at the big jackpot. That's a little less than the population of America. We went to heart of the action in Atlanta where the numbers will be drawn tomorrow night. Experts say the number 1 has recently been drawn more than any other white ball, 18 times. To those who say, now this game is too hard, I wish it wasn't this hard, what do you say to them? Someone is going to win, and why not it be you? Reporter: All eyes will be on this man, John crow, the host who calls out those numbers. Do you feel any pressure that you are going to be the one picking these numbers and making someone very rich? I have to say, the hardest numbers to call are sixes and nines, over the years I've created a s-nine and a nix. So, you never know how I'm going to pronounce it. Reporter: And David, that lump sum cash payout is now at $904 million. But remember, that jackpot could keep growing before tomorrow night's drawing right here in the building behind me. David? All right, gio Benitez on this again tonight. Thank you, gio.

