Transcript for Many highly-contested races will determine the balance of power in the House and Senate

Next we travel with the candidates in races across the country. Texas Democrat beta O'rourke. Sear re -- zeroing in on his final message. More Texans casting votes than they did in the entire 2014 election. And the new allegations flying in the heated Georgia governor's race. A key contest that will likely chart the country's future course. ABC's Paula Faris on the state of the race tonight. Reporter: Tonight the balance of power in the house and senate and president trump's agenda is at stake. And I am in the fight. We've got a job to do. We fundamentally want the best for everyone. Reporter: But in Georgia -- Everybody gets a vote. Reporter: -- A state where celebrities like Oprah have been on the trail and where a record-breaking 2 million early votes have been cast, today the Republican gubernatorial candidate and Georgia's secretary of state Brian Kemp requesting an FBI investigation accusing Democrats of cyber crimes and trying to hack Georgia's voter registration system. But Kemp has battled claims of voter suppression and trying to stifle the black vote, a charge that he vehemently denies. That is a myth that the Democrats bring out every two years. Reporter: His opponent, Stacey Abrams, is trying to become the nation's first black female governor dismissing Kemp's allegations to our Atlanta station. He is trying to rile up his base by misleading voters yet again. Reporter: Nationwide even the president admitted that Democrats could retake the house, but for them to win the senate, they need to gain two seats, and that means winning in states won by president trump. In Arizona, two women vying to become their state's first female senator. Republican Martha mcsally, a former combat pilot and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, part of a record number of women nominees running in 2018 and in Texas a Democrat hasn't won statewide in almost 25 years. There is no stopping us. Reporter: Beto O'rourke in a last-minute scramble on Sunday. You're pro-gun control, pro-immigration, pro-choice, pro-pot. I may characterize the positions you describe a little differently. Are they too Progressive for Texas? No, they are of Texas. They are from Texas. Reporter: As for senator Cruz he believes the majority of Texans will once again vote Republican. Republicans have tried to dismiss Beto as, quote, a shiny new penny. Well, it's because so much of the national media is in love with him. Beta O'rourke is the O democratic senate nominee in the country to come out for impeaching president trump. Our Paula Faris tracking that very closely watched senate race out of Texas. Jon Karl joins me now. You spoke to your sources in the white house. We never know what could happen in the trump era but have they resigned themselves to the fact they possibly may lose the house. The president is focused almost entirely on the senate. You see it where he's traveling. In the final days of the campaign he's only going to states that he won where they are trying to win in red states. In terms of the messaging they are focused on getting Republicans, getting the base to the poll with a hard right message of fear and loathing, the kind of message that might work in a red state in these senate races but will alienate them where the house is being fought. We heard Ronna Mcdaniel Mcdaniels say that the president is talking about all types of issues. That's not the case. He came out and went out with sending military to the borders, first 5,000 then 10,000, maybe 15,000 and talked about ending birthright citizenship and he talked about suggesting the military may fire on stone-throwing migrants and he is focused almost entirely on immigration. He's even joked that people say he should be talking about the economy, but it's not as exciting. All right. Jon Karl, our thanks to you and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.