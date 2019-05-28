Transcript for Hiker who got lost in Hawaii terrain for 17 days says she meditated

Next tonight here, the woman who survived 17 days lost in the woods. She was before the cameras just a short time ago. How she survived. ABC's Marcus Moore is in maui. Reporter: Just days after that miracle rescue, Amanda Eller revealing new details about her 17-day ordeal in the rugged hawaii terrain. I'm so grateful for be alive. Grateful for every breath grateful for everything. Reporter: The yoga instructor and physical therapist says she got lost during a hike when she stumbled onto a path for wild boar. Amanda breaking her leg, even taking cover in a boar's den. You slept in the den of a wild boar. I wonder if you could tell us more about that? So, there's boars everywhere through there. My ankle's already torn up. It was me following boar paths to their boar dens to sleep for night. Reporter: And she says she faced flash floods, too. I was sitting in a foot of water on hard rocks that were digging into my skin and curled up into a ball. I couldn't sleep, the only thing I could do was meditate. Reporter: After weeks of surviving on insects and guava, searchers spotting her from above. It was a miracle. When I looked up and I saw the helicopter over me and he's pointing right at me and I just fell to the ground and just started bawling. Reporter: We are getting our first look at the waterfall from the air where Amanda was found on Friday. You can see it off in the distance there. It gives you a sense of just how lucky she was. Amanda found southernburnt and weak, her ankles badly blistered. The team loading her into a basket and airlifting her to safety. Oh, my god. It's so nice to see up. Reporter: And last night, an emotional reunion with the searchers who helped bring Amanda home. I'm just a girl that got lost in the woods and you guys showed up hard, like, this is true aloha. Reporter: And David, Amanda says she saw numerous helicopters flying over, but they didn't see her she was putting S.O.S. On rocks, leaving clothing out hoping they would see she was there. Throughout much of this, she felt like she was invisible, but not alone. I love how she said this is true aloha. We're glad she's okay and thanks to all the rescuers. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.