Hiker who went missing in Maui's rugged terrain found dead

Search teams found the body of Noah Mina 300 feet down the side of a mountain.
0:14 | 05/29/19

Transcript for Hiker who went missing in Maui's rugged terrain found dead
A sad end tonight to the search for a second missing hiker in Mali search teams today finding the body of no amid a 300 feet down the side of the mountain he disappeared last week. His body was discovered just days after Amanda Eller was found alive she survived seventeen days in the woods.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

