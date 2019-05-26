Hiker rescued from ravine in Kailua Forest after being missing for 16 days

More
Amanda Eller fell while hiking in rough terrain and nursed her own injured ankles and fractured leg as time went by.
3:36 | 05/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hiker rescued from ravine in Kailua Forest after being missing for 16 days

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:36","description":"Amanda Eller fell while hiking in rough terrain and nursed her own injured ankles and fractured leg as time went by. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63278622","title":"Hiker rescued from ravine in Kailua Forest after being missing for 16 days","url":"/WNT/video/hiker-rescued-ravine-kailua-forest-missing-16-days-63278622"}