Hiker revived after being found by Navy crew

More
Hiker Michael Knapinski was lifeless when he was found in Mount Rainer National Park.
1:28 | 11/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hiker revived after being found by Navy crew

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Hiker Michael Knapinski was lifeless when he was found in Mount Rainer National Park.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74224729","title":"Hiker revived after being found by Navy crew","url":"/WNT/video/hiker-revived-found-navy-crew-74224729"}