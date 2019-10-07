Hiking duo don't let disabilities stop them from climbing mountains

Trevor Hahn, who is legally blind, and Melanie Knecht, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, help each other on their adventures.
1:52 | 07/10/19

