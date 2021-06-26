Transcript for Historic heat wave strikes Pacific Northwest

Next, the historic heat wave in the pacific northwest. All-time record highs expected to be broken. Temperatures topping 100 in seat and Portland, and there's little relief at night. Air conditioners in high demand. Stores having trouble keeping up. Cooling centers being set up with special concern for the senior meteorologist rob Marciano is in Portland tonight. Reporter: Tonight, an unprecedented heat wave sweeping across the west. The pacific northwest bracing for potentially life-threatening temperatures. We're starting to see this year after year. It's getting hotter and hotter. Climate change is real. Reporter: Six states in the hot zone. 24 million people under heat alerts. All-time record highs possible. To have such hot temperatures in June is historical. We haven't had anything like that. Reporter: Seattle and Portland could see sweltering temperatures up to 30 degrees above normal. We know that a lot of people in this area don't have air-conditioning because it's only needed a handful of days out of the year. I apologize. We're supposed to get more in. Reporter: Air conditioning units are in high demand. Dozens of customers lining up at this hardware store only to leave empty handed. Multnomah county is opening these massive cooling centers for anybody that needs to escape the heat, providing food, water, cots and most importantly, air-conditioning. Senior citizens are especially vulnerable. This assisted living facility in west Seattle has only one ac unit for hundreds of seniors and staff. That is life threatening heat. Even for people who live in hot climates, that's a big deal, but for portlanders that is really a public health threat. So let's get right to rob Marciano with the forecast, and rob, how long is this dangerous heat expected to last? Reporter: Well, the triple-digit heat in the big cities will last at least another two days, but really it stretches all the way into next week. We got up over 100 here in we may add another 10 tomorrow. Excessive heat warnings across eight states. These numbers for Portland and Seattle tomorrow could be record temperatures. Cities across the northwest will see records fall. All will be dangerously hot. The core of the heat will be Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and beyond, not really cooling off all that much. Dangerous storms across the midwest. Flooding and tornadoes up for Michigan. Whit? All right, rob, we know you'll be tracking it. See you tomorrow on "Gma."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.