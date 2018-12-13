Several hoax bomb threats sent to businesses and schools nationwide

Law enforcement agencies across the country dismissed the threats, which they said were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.
1:00 | 12/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Several hoax bomb threats sent to businesses and schools nationwide

