Home prices at record highs along with rising mortgage rates

Experts recommend not over-remodeling your home before selling; a fresh coat of paint and some improvements in the bathroom are suggested over a major kitchen overhaul in this current market.
1:35 | 08/04/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Home prices at record highs along with rising mortgage rates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

