Transcript for Hospital staff finds way for patient to watch his twins graduate from high school

Finally tonight, America strong the father of twins in the hospital, about to miss their big moment. ABC's David Wright picks up the story from there. Reporter: Graduation day. But fothe burnsteins of Santa Clarita, California, a sudden hospitalization almost ruined the big day. David Burnstein simply couldn't be there for his kids. Devastated. I really wanted to. Been thinking about it for a long time. Reporter: The twins were born ematurely 18 years ago. Their doctors weren't sure they would survive. So those caps and gowns had special significance. He has worked with me so much over the years. I'm so grateful for him. I'm just so shocked overall that he is not here. Reporter: Staff at the hospital cooked up a special surprise. Congratulations, grads. Reporter: Pomp and circumstance via livestream. There's my daughter right there. Terrific. Reporter: So dad wouldn't miss a minute. He has been looking forward to Thi for so long. We're Ver happy. Reporter: A day this whole family will treasure. David Wright, ABC news, new York. So tonight we salute the staff at that hospital for being America strong. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I hope the see you back here tomorrow. For David and all of us here,

