Transcript for Hospitals in India overwhelmed, families struggle

Eva, thank you. As you heard there, the new U.S. Travel ban from India grins in the comes hours as the covid crisis there only worsens tonight. Hospitals simply overwhelmed. Parts in some cases left outside. One day alone this weekend, a record. 400,000 new cases of coronavirus. And more than 3,600 deaths in a single day. The U.S. Helping tonight with shipments of oxygen and vaccine and here's our foreign correspondent James Longman tonight. Republican outside, overwhelmed hospitals in India tonight, the sick gasp for air. Families struggling to find the help they need. In one hospital, two dozen people suffocated to death because of a lack of oxygen. Chilling video showing family members fanning their loved ones with towels, a desperate attempt to keep them alive. The doctors themselves, they're asking the patients to arrange for their own oxygen supplies. That's how bad the situation is right now. Reporter: The most basic of needs unmet by a government many feel has abandoned them. When the cases started rising up, I thought the government had a plan. But turns out they didn't. Reporter: There's no dignity in death here. This woman bringing her dead husband home in a rickshaw. There was no ambulance to bring him home from the hospital. With that U.S. Travel ban on incoming flights from India set to take effect in just hours, indian-americans are watching in horror, helpless. It's just impossible to describe what it feels like, seeing my parents on facetime and seeing my dad lying on a bed and I can't go home. Really horrifying images. Thinking about all the families here in America, thinking about their own loved ones back in India, as well. And James with us tonight. James, we know the U.S. Is now sending aid, supplies to make vaccines and you're learning more about India's vaccine Reporter: Yeah, David. The U.S. Is sending $100 million worth of medical supplies and other help. A fourth shipment arrived over the weekend. As for vaccines, just 11% of the nearly -- have received a shot and they are running out. All right, James Longman back with us again tonight. Thank you, James.

