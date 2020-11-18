Hospitals in Italy overwhelmed by COVID-19 second wave

In six weeks, COVID-19 cases have surged in Italy from 2,700 to 37,000 cases a day. A hospital in Como, Italy, is completely full with hundreds of virus patients.
2:06 | 11/18/20

