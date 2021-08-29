Transcript for Hospitals in storm zone unable to move COVID-19 patients

I spoke with Dr. Mark Klein just moments ago. Doctor, thank you so much for joining us here tonight. We knew going into the hurricane many of the hospitals in new Orleans would have to shelter in place. How are you doing so far? I know the power has gone out in part of the hospital? We're doing reasonably well. We have some water leaking in. We're without city power, but our emergency generators have kicked in and our patient care areas are all secure. I know you're treating some children, obviously, many of them with covid, some with the inflammatory disease we've reported on. How are they doing tonight, particularly the ones on ventilators. You've been able to keep them running, with the generators or the power that is still on? As chaotic as it is outside, and it's a pretty rough afternoon out there, as everyone knows, things are going according to plan in the hospital. We have a team that is hard at work and doing a great job taking care of the kids. And everything is stable. One of the things that struck me, I know many of the doctors have small children of their own. Many of them evacuated them to Atlanta, then came back to stay at this hospital? Riding out the storm with the patients. A really inspiring aspect of this. These are the same doctors that have been physically and emotionally exhausted, taking care of children with covid, and a multitude of other medical problems over the past number of months. And they're back at it today, giving 100%. We've been locked down since about 6:30 or 7:00 A.M. This morning, and we'll be here for the duration. It's just remarkable that the doctors will leave their homes and families, and get them out of harm's way, but then come back to help other people's children. Doctor, we know every hurricane and storm is different. But so many Americans remember wading in the water to get to charity hospital after Katrina 16 years ago. So far, it seems like hospitals are faring okay in New Orleans. We certainly hope so, David. We've had a rough couple of months with the covid surge, and this was probably the last thing in the world we needed. But here it is. And we'll deal with it. And we'll get through it. Our thanks to Dr. Klein, and to all of our doctors, nurses, and front line workers staying at work. Riding out this hurricane.

