Hostage freed after standoff at Las Vegas hotel

A suspect was arrested Tuesday after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, police said.

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live