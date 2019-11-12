3 hostages, officer killed as neighborhood becomes war zone

More
Police reportedly suspected the shootings began as a drug deal gone bad in New Jersey; bystanders caught in the crossfire as the suspects barricaded themselves in a market.
3:14 | 12/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 hostages, officer killed as neighborhood becomes war zone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:14","description":"Police reportedly suspected the shootings began as a drug deal gone bad in New Jersey; bystanders caught in the crossfire as the suspects barricaded themselves in a market.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67638215","title":"3 hostages, officer killed as neighborhood becomes war zone","url":"/WNT/video/hostages-officer-killed-neighborhood-war-zone-67638215"}