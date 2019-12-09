Transcript for Hot air balloon scare in Nevada

Next tonight here, the hot air balloon scare in Nevada. The balloon making a hard landing in the desert. Seven people injured, two thrown from the basket. And here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, police outside Las Vegas describing a terrifying scene after two people are ejected from a hot air balloon. Attempted to make a landing. The basket of the hot air balloon tipped over. Two people were ejected. Reporter: You see the balloon there flattened on the ground, after what's being described at a hard landing. Looks like the balloon landed and dragged for quite awhile here. You can see the drag mark. Reporter: First responders racing to get to the rugged location. The fact that the pilot has fallen out of the air balloon -- let's get additional resources Ng. Reporter: Nine were onboard, seven injured, one of them airlifted. But fortunately, police tonight saying none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. David, this happened in such a remote area that some of the injured had to be transferred by atvs to the rescue vehicles. The NTSB is said to investigate. David? Kayna Whitworth in Nevada tonight. Thank you.

