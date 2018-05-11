Transcript for Hours after saying 'I do,' newlyweds killed in helicopter crash

tonight to the helicopter tragedy in Texas. The newlyweds killed shortly after flying away from their wedding ceremony. Here's ABC's will Carr. Reporter: Shortly after saying "I do," with friends and family cheering them on, will and bailee Byler celebrating their wedding night and boarding a helicopter to launch the rest of their lives together. Taking off into the night, but a short time later, something going tragically wrong. Please be advised that there are no survivors at this time. Reporter: The newlyweds and the pilot all killed when that family-owned chopper crashed into a hillside not far from the family's ranch, 90 minutes after the couple took their vows. We definitely saw the helicopter in a terrible state. It was in -- debris all along the side of the mountain. Reporter: Will and bailee were both seniors studying at Sam Houston state university. Their friends and family now mourning. One of their bridesmaids posting kwsh -- "The way will looked at you and the relationship y'all had is something I wish everyone could experience." David, the crash happened in a very remote area. The NTSB is now on the ground investigating the cause and its believed the couple was flying to the airport to head to their honeymoon. David? All right, will, just a horrible story.

