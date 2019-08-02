House Democrats grill Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

Whitaker defended his handling of Robert Mueller's investigation during questioning by House Democrats, testifying that he had not shared information about the investigation with Trump.
2:24 | 02/08/19

