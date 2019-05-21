Transcript for House Democrats issue subpoena for former Trump aide Hope Hicks

Now, to the showdown on capitol hill tonight over obstruction of justice. House Democrats issuing a new subpoena tonight to former top white house aide hope hicks. Of course, the question, will she comply? Former white house counsel don mcgahn was a no-show at a house hearing today, after the president insisted he not testify. And with all of these subpoenas now being ignored, house speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing new pressure tonight from some Democrats who argue, if they're going to ignore subpoenas, then Democrats must move ahead with ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, house Democrats issuing a subpoena for one of the president's closest aides, former communications director hope hicks. She was by the president's side throughout the campaign and his first year in office. But will she testify? The president is fighting the Democrats' requests at every turn. Our subpoenas are not optional. Reporter: Today, Democrats had hoped to hear from former white house counsel don mcgahn. Instead, they were faced with this empty chair. The president instructed mcgahn to defy their subpoena. This committee will hear Mr. Mcgahn's testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it. Reporter: The Democrats are also struggling to get special counsel Robert Mueller to testify. We are told Mueller is reluctant to enter the political fray. Justice department officials have proposed that Mueller deliver a public opening statement, but only answer questions behind closed doors. Is that going to cut it? No, that's not acceptable. This is an issue of urgent national significance, and Bob Mueller should tell his story fully and completely to the American people in public. Reporter: Fed up, Democrats are now clashing over what comes on the hill last night, a tense meeting. House speaker Nancy Pelosi facing growing calls to start impeachment proceedings. What we need to do is at least be on that track and at least be in the process of impeachment. Reporter: How do you think that message is being received by party leadership? Not real well. Reporter: Not real well? Yeah. Reporter: Pelosi is now caught in the middle. She has said house investigators should follow the facts. But she's also concerned impeachment could drown out Democrats' agenda heading into the 2020 election. Are you under increased pressure to impeach the president from your caucus? No, no. Reporter: A simple answer there. Mary Bruce with us up on the hill. And Mary, after a contentious meeting last night with fellow Democrats, we know not everyone agreed in that room, peopler Pelosi is now calling for another meeting tomorrow morning? Reporter: Yes, David, and this will be a chance for Democrats to blow off some steam and for Pelosi to tell them to stay the course. And she'll be sitting down with the president to discuss infratruck sure and he continues to insist that Democrats are simply unwilling to accept the Mueller report. He says they just want a do-over. David? Mary, we'll see you tomorrow night.

